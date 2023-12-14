OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is claiming the District Attorneys Council is running illegal schemes and he wants the state’s top attorney to investigate.

Rep. Justin Humphrey is calling on Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to look into how State District Attorneys are using their probation fees. He is accusing them of misusing the funds.

Humphrey told KFOR he made this request after he did his own investigation. He said he found DAs have been collecting $40 probation fees and have not been using them towards supervising those on probation. He says this problem is keeping crime on the rise.

“They’re providing zero supervision, no supervision, and they’re going to charge a fee,” said Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane.

On Monday, House Representative Justin Humphrey sent the following letter to the Attorney General:

Humphrey points to probation officer understaffing issues as evidence that no one on probation is being supervised.

“They got one guy over, probably a thousand people in most places. I don’t know exactly how many, but I mean, you can go down there in the district to see how many officers you got. There’s going to be an astronomical number to that one officer. No way are they providing service to the state of Oklahoma,” said Humphrey.

Oklahoma District Attorneys responded to Humphrey’s letter to the Attorney General. You can read that below:

Chairman of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, Christopher Boring, sent a letter to the AG’s Office slapping back at Humphrey’s claims saying, “Chairman Humphrey’s letter included many statements that are neither supported by facts or law.”

Boring goes on to say Humphrey “is unaware or misunderstands the legislative history regarding district attorney supervised probation.”

Boring also explains SB 1068. He says, “SB 1068 changed the fees so that the monies collected at the individual district attorneys’ offices would not stay in the DA districts but would instead be deposited in the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury.”

Humphrey is still backing his claim, saying he understands the law, but they are still collecting money for a service they do not provide.

“Did we give them permission to draw this money? Absolutely. But then the court came back and said, you can draw it, but you have to use it for this activity. They didn’t answer that. They’re not answering that. They’re not answering. Why did they set up all this series of bonds to manipulate the money? If it’s legal, then why did you set up this little sneaky fund system that goes back into the state,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says misuse of probation funds has only made crime in our state worse.

“That means Oklahoma has offenders, drug offenders, lots of misdemeanor deaths that are getting no actual supervision, nothing being done. And guess what that means? Crime keeps going up and that means crime continues,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey also adds, “I’m not after the DAs. Let’s fix the problem. Let’s just admit there’s a bad, bad problem here and let’s fix the problem.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General also sent a letter siding with the State District Attorneys. He said he “has determined that the District Attorneys and their Council remain in full compliance of all applicable laws.”

Humphrey wonders how they were able to come to that conclusion so quickly and is planning to respond to both letters.