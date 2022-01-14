Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to give parents more rights in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that extends the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“The Parents’ Bill of Rights first became law in 2014 to help parents be successfully engaged in their child’s education. It’s proven that when parents are supportive collaborators with schools their children are more successful in the classroom,” Sen. Mary Boren said. “My bill modernizes parents’ rights and gives them better access to tools to help their children be more successful in school and life.”

Senate Bill 1268 would add information about upcoming school elections, community ‘wrap around’ resources for youth, ability to use free instructional materials at home, and parents’ right to opt out of certain student testing data collection.

“Schools are directly impacted by electing local school boards and voting on school bond issues. However, many parents are not aware of deadlines to register to vote or when elections that impact the daily education of their children will occur,” Boren said. “A child’s education can also be impacted greatly by access to supportive resources for their health and well-being—needs that may be met through community resources. This bill will recognize a parent’s right to have access to this kind of information to help their child get the best education possible. Voting and community resources can be routinely identified and shared through websites and enrollment paperwork.”

The measure would also add the right to access free instructional materials at school and at home to the list of parental rights.

“Parents in too many schools regularly struggle to access textbooks to help their children with homework,” Boren said. “Hopefully, this bill will solve that problem.”