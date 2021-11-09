Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans may still be adjusting to the time change, one Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation to keep Daylight Saving Time in place year-round.

Senate Bill 1103, authored by Sen. Nathan Dahm, would create Central Daylight Time in Oklahoma. It would end the practice of turning clocks back an hour in November and then setting them forward an hour in March.

“A host of experts and research shows these arbitrary time changes throw off people’s body clocks, disrupting sleep and increasing the risk of health problems including heart attacks, depression and fatigue,” Dahm said.  “It increases the risk of car accidents, and some studies even point to higher crime rates when it’s dark earlier.  It’s time to end this four month disruption and keep that extra hour of daylight all year long.”

Dahm says that 18 other states have already passed measures to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, pending federal approval to allow the change.

SB 1103 will be considered when the legislative session begins in February.

