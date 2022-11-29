OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he has filed a measure that would lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has filed Senate Bill 7, which calls for Oklahoma to remain on Daylight Saving Time.

“I could go on and on about why it is beneficial to remain in DST,” Stephens said. “Just one example is Oklahoma having one of the highest rates of childhood obesity, which could be combatted with having an extra hour of daylight in the evening for exercise and outdoor activities. This is a common-sense bill that would help us in our efforts to become a healthier state.

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year, but has not been considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Act would give states the option to end the time change.

Senate Bill 7 would be a “trigger law,” which would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress.