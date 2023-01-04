OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 44 to require high schools across the state to provide remediation courses for students scoring below benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT.

“Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end up having to take remedial courses and pay tuition for classes they passed in high school,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom says if the bill passes, students would have access to remedial courses to help them in test areas where they need extra help next school year.

“Most of Oklahoma’s teachers want to do just that, they want to see their students not only get a diploma but benefit from a quality education that pushes them to overcome and conquer the areas and skills they may be weak in, including math, science and language arts,” he said.