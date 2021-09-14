Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require schools to observe terror attack anniversaries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants public schools across the state to pay their respects each year on the anniversaries of terror attacks.

Oklahoma Rep. Sheila Dills filed House Bill 2970, which would require each Oklahoma public school to observe a one-minute moment of silence to observe Sept. 11 and April 19 each year.

On April 19, 1995, 168 people were killed when a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. It remains one of the worst domestic terror attacks in the nation.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked planes and crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania when a group of civilians thwarted the terrorists who were trying to reach the Capitol building. The attacks killed almost 3,000 people.

“Students of all ages in our public schools need to be made aware of the attacks that happened against our citizenry on these dates,” Dills said. “Only through education and awareness can we hope to prevent such senseless acts of terrorism in the future.”

Dills says there are inconsistencies with how these anniversaries are observed in schools across the state.

House Bill 2970 would require state boards of education to ensure that each school in the district observe a one-minute moment of silence each year in observance of the dates. If the anniversary is when school is not in session, the moment of silence will be observed when school is in session.

The state boards of education also shall adopt a program to be presented to students in grades 1 through 12 that incorporates age-appropriate information about each event and the role these acts played in the history of our nation.