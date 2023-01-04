OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed multiple pieces of legislation regarding higher education in the Sooner State.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Bill 114, which would prohibit universities from raising their tuition, fees, or fines after the 2022-2023 school year.

“As university students return to school this week, we must do everything we can to protect them from rising costs due to administrative bloat and ensure our state universities provide an education worthy of the cost,” Dahm said.

As a result, the measure would freeze the current rates.

“Over the past twenty years, the cost of a college education has skyrocketed,” Dahm said. “Stoked by increased government subsidies and the ready availability of student loans, tuition and fees increase every single year. My bill will put a stop to these yearly increases.”

SCR 1 would require the Board of Regents to submit a report to the Legislature detailing specific information.

Some of the information needed include:

Total number of faculty

Teaching staff at each institution

Courses

Hours taught by staff

Tenure policy of each institution

Total number of tenured faculty at each institution.

“This is a basic transparency measure to ensure that we as the Legislature have the information we need to make policy and appropriations decisions,” Dahm said.

Senate Bill 111 prohibits institutions of higher education in the state of Oklahoma from accepting funds from individuals or entities affiliated or associated with the Chinese government.

“Despite the closure of the ‘Confucius Institute’ on the University of Oklahoma campus, the Chinese government still maintains ties to OU,” Dahm said. “This bill is an attempt to rid our universities of their influence.”