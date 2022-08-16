OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Representative Logan Phillips filed a lawsuit claiming that his Open Records requests were ignored after he tried getting purchase transactions of Bridge the Gap.

Bridge the Gap, a program started in 2020 to get school supplies to students and families, was cited in a federal audit for misspending $650,000.

Phillips said he wants to see the contract and all documentation involved with the hiring of ClassWallet, the company that was in charge of dispersing the money to families.

“Oklahoma government has failed to properly monitor and review the expenditures from the federal relief funds it received for education relating to the pandemic,” said Phillips.

The lawmaker claimed to have filed Open Records requests with the Governor’s office, OMES, and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters’ office.

Phillips said he was ignored.

Caden Cleveland, Director of Legislative and Public Affairs at OMES, said Phillips met with Steven Harpe, Director of OMES, in May of this year.

“After the initial meeting with him, we offered his office two follow up meeting times for him to review the requested documentation. Representative Phillips did not show up for either time made available to his office,” said Cleveland.

Secretary Walters said he also returned his request by directing Phillips to OMES.

The Governor’s office echoed Walters’ statement and highlighted that Representative Phillips is about to leave office.

“On his way out the door Rep. Phillips is spreading lies. Our office did respond to his open records request,” said Kate Vesper, Governor Stitt’s Press Secretary.

Rep. Phillips is in the last months of his term after losing his primary race in late June.