Oklahoma lawmaker injured in car accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Leaders at the Oklahoma State Capitol say a local lawmaker has been injured in a car accident along the Turner Turnpike.

On Friday morning, Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd announced that Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, of Tulsa, was returning to the Capitol when she was involved in an accident along the Turner Turnpike.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety say one vehicle hydroplaned and ran off the roadway into a ditch.

A short time later, Sen. Ikley-Freeman hydroplaned as well and hit the first vehicle.

Investigators say the person in the other vehicle has died from their injuries.

Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman

Officials say the senator was taken to OU Medical Center for treatment. At this point, there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

“While we want to be respectful of her privacy, we also want to thank our colleagues in the Senate and fellow Oklahomans who’ve reached out to express their concern, and we ask everyone for continued prayers for Senator Ikley-Freeman and her family,” Sen. Floyd said in a statement.