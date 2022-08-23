OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker says he plans to refile legislation prohibiting anyone under 21-years-old from undergoing gender reassignment treatment.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, (R-McCurtain), says his planned legislation would make it illegal for a person younger than 21 to undergo gender reassignment medical treatment.

Hamilton says the bill would also make it illegal for a parent or guardian of a child under 18 to obtain gender reassignment treatment for the child.

“My concern is that these procedures and transitions are life-altering, and this decision shouldn’t be made by those unable to see the long-term effects of such treatments,” Hamilton said. “The problem is, once they become adults, those surgeries and the effects of the hormones cannot simply be undone. My legislation will help preserve the physical and mental health of a young person who may not fully understand the life-long ramifications of these treatments and surgeries.”

The proposed bill would also make it illegal for a health care professional to intentionally perform gender reassignment treatment on a person under 21.

“Let us not forget that surgery and puberty blocking hormones are child abuse in every sense of the word. There are even instances of ‘doctors’ performing these ‘treatments’ on children as young as two and three,” Hamilton said. “Adults who force, coerce, encourage, or permit a child to undergo irrevocable surgery or hormonal mangling are guilty of physical, sexual, emotional, and mental child abuse. Oklahoma statute makes provisions for a life sentence in cases of the most egregious child abuse, which this clearly is. Someone who would do this to a child is at best, delusional, and at worst, demonic.”

The measure was previously filed in 2021, but did not receive a hearing.

At the time, KFOR spoke with a pediatrician who works with transgender youths.

“Twenty-one is only the legal drinking age. It has nothing to do with medical care or age of majority in our country. Transgender patients deserve top of the line care just like any other patient, and this is what is recommended by multiple societies who are experts in this,” said Dr. Shauna Lawlis.

Dr. Lawlis said she was concerned about the part of the bill that would prevent hormone therapy for anyone under 18 to delay the onset of puberty, even with parental consent.

“It gives everybody time to figure out what is going on and make the best decision for that patient and their family,” said Lawlis

If the measure becomes law, anyone convicted of violating the bill would be guilty of a felony and could face three years up to life in prison, and a $20,000 fine.