OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.

Currently, drivers and front-seat passengers are not required to buckle up and it’s optional for those in the back seat.

State Senator Kerry Hex has filed two bills to change the requirements which would include all passengers were seat belts regardless of age. The second would require if someone is 8 years or older to buckle up. This is the fifth year for Sen. Hick’s in filing similar legislation that previously failed in the past.