Oklahoma lawmaker to conduct study to examine diabetes care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has received approval for an interim study regarding diabetes care in the Sooner State.

Oklahoma Sen. Carri Hicks has received approval for a study to examine standards of care for diabetes and the needed insurance coverage to prevent negative health outcomes.

Hicks is co-chair of the Legislative Diabetes Caucus and is the mother of a young child with Type 1 diabetes.

“The sky-rocketing price of insulin remains a concern, even for Oklahomans who have insurance. That’s certainly one of the areas we need to focus on,” Hicks said. “But this study is particularly timely during the pandemic. Oklahomans with diabetes are at higher risk for complications and death if they contract COVID-19, but as we continue to learn more about what this virus does to the body, there’s also data that suggests it can actually trigger Type 1 diabetes in some individuals.”

