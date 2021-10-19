Oklahoma lawmaker working to freeze Daylight Saving Time in Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It won’t be too long before we all set our clocks to ‘fall back’ for the year.

However, one Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to make Daylight Saving Time the permanent time throughout the year in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, Sen. Blake Stephens will present an interim study to discuss the possible benefits of freezing Daylight Saving Time in Oklahoma.

“This is gonna be good for Oklahoma no matter where you live or what you do, no matter your age. This is locking in Daylight Saving Time. By the way for your viewers, that’s what time we’re on right now, so I want to lock that clock so that we don’t change it again. There’s a spike in strokes, heart attacks, as well as car fatalities during this time whether you’re going backwards or forwards with the clock. I’m just trying to lock them in, do what’s best for Oklahoma. This is gonna be wonderful,” said Sen. Stephens.

Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma Capitol, Sen. Stephens is announcing a ‘Locking the Clock’ study. We’re told it will include the health and workday benefits of locking the clock.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 7.