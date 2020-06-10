Oklahoma lawmakers announce ‘March for Reform’ initiative to increase transparency, accountability

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic lawmakers in Oklahoma say they are hoping to pass an initiative to increase transparency and provide accountability for police departments across the state.

As protests continue across the nation regarding police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many agencies and cities have announced changes to existing policies.

On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Oklahoma State Capitol announced that ‘March for Reform Initiative.’

The initiative calls for the following actions to be taken:

Independent Investigations

Create the Office of Independent Monitor within the Oklahoma State Attorney General’s Office.

Mandate OSBI report the total number of excessive force cases online, broken down by county and department. The report should also denote if use of force was deemed justified or if there was any disciplinary action taken.

Review cases in the event of a citizen’s death due to an action or inaction by a law enforcement officer. If the Independent Monitor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the law enforcement officer, access to the report shall be made available electronically within 14 days of the determination.

Citizen Oversight

Create the Oklahoma State Law Enforcement Standards and Training Taskforce.

Study community policing standards and training.

Examine use of force policies and data.

Make legislative recommendations to standardize training in Oklahoma.

Critical Incident Accountability

Require law enforcement agencies to report officer resignations during internal investigations, just prior to being fired for cause.

Flag officers in a database to notify law enforcement agencies that may consider those officers for employment.

“These are not only necessary reforms but they represent a new standard of practice and critical steps Oklahoma can take to protect citizens and restore faith and trust in law enforcement,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols.

Nichols, whose father is a police officer, spoke about a recent incident involving his 12-year-old son.

He says that on a trip back home with his mother, his son expressed concern about being pulled over and officers not believing that he was her son or that he was just 12-years-old.

“This is a young man who is a regular, old 12-year-old, but even he has lost a little bit of faith in how he might be judged in the eyes of a police officer. The grandson of a police officer and the son of a state representative,” Nichols said.

Nichols says he believes these changes would provide an important check and balance system for law enforcement agencies across the state. He says it would increase public trust for officers, and would also protect officers who are doing nothing wrong.

“I think the ground has shifted significantly,” Rep. Nichols said, adding that lawmakers and communities across the country are looking at reform measures.

Democratic leaders say that although these policies specifically affect police departments, they are also looking at many different angles to help those in need in the community.

“For far too long, we have asked police officers to respond in every single situation where there might be something wrong in society, and that shouldn’t be the job of a police officer. They’re not social workers and we shouldn’t expect them to be. So what our job is as a state is to make sure that communities have the resources that they need to treat these problems before someone feels that they need to call 911,” said Rep. Emily Virgin.

They say they are hoping to gain traction for increased mental health funding and help for patients during the next legislative session.

Nichols says his uncle, who is a police officer, was actually covering a protest when multiple officers were shot several years ago. He says that although these reforms target police department transparency, they can ultimately protect officers in the line of duty.

“I understand the danger that police officers face. I think that danger is elevated when we have a system that doesn’t hold folks accountable. So I think that, I really believe these reforms are reforms that keep people like my uncle as safe as they keep folks who look like me and are just out in the community,” Nichols said.