OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lawmakers in Oklahoma from both the Senate and House are calling for a special session to finalize this year’s budget.

The “special session” would begin tomorrow and run during the current session.

Lawmakers say the special session would allow them to finalize this year’s budget and meet after the constitutionally mandated adjournment date of May 26.

The special session would focus on the State budget for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 administering budget related funds and spending American rescue plan funds.