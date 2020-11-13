Oklahoma lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after swearing-in ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma lawmakers say they were shocked by the way they found out colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Barbara Hoberock with the Tulsa World tweeted that members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives will be undergoing contact tracing after two members tested positive.

Oklahoma House undergoes contact tracing after two members test positive. — Barbara Hoberock (@bhoberock) November 13, 2020

According to the Tulsa World, both lawmakers, identified as Rep. Kevin Wallace and Rep. Tammy Townely, showed no symptoms and took COVID-19 tests as a requirement to attend events.

House members are required to be sworn in inside the House chamber, which happened earlier this week.

The newspaper reports that although masks were encouraged, very few lawmakers were wearing them.

My toddlers’ ‘Mother’s Day Out’ child care has more health safety protocols than what was at the Capitol yesterday – which was none. No temp checks, no hand sanitizer, no mask mandate… @OKHouseGOP @bhoberock — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) November 13, 2020

However, many members of the House didn’t know about the positive tests.

“How the hell do I find out about this on Twitter and not from the House leadership? This is ridiculous. This is the same BS happening across the state. WE CAN’T IGNORE OUR WAY OUT OF THIS,” Rep. Forrest Bennett tweeted.

How the hell do I find out about this on Twitter and not from the House leadership? This is ridiculous. This is the same BS happening across the state. WE CAN’T IGNORE OUR WAY OUT OF THIS. https://t.co/27FdNn3HSp — Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) November 13, 2020

“Not shocked. Also, great learning about this on Twitter,” Rep. Monroe Nichols tweeted.

Not shocked. Also, great learning about this on Twitter. https://t.co/9JJYjkDphn — Rep. Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) November 13, 2020

“Disappointing and concerning that I’m just now learning about this on Twitter,” Rep. Mickey Dollens tweeted.

Disappointing and concerning that I’m just now learning about this on Twitter… https://t.co/GjVG1Mf9RR — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) November 13, 2020

Mauree Turner, who was just elected to the House, said, “Like… just imagine you did everything you could to quarantine successfully to help your family since March. Just to go into your 1st day of work for paperwork & an oath. Plus a side of COVID-19 as an extra razzle dazzle…”

Like…..just imagine you did everything you could to quarantine successfully to help your family since March.



Just to go into you 1st day of work for paperwork & an oath.



Plus a side of COVID-19 as an extra razzle dazzle…. — Mauree Turner (They/She) (@MaureeTurnerOK) November 13, 2020

LATEST STORIES: