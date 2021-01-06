Oklahoma lawmakers will not be required to wear masks on House floor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lawmakers in Oklahoma will not be required to wear masks on the floor at the Oklahoma State Capitol, despite an executive order.

In December, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order that directed all state employees to wear face masks while in state buildings.

However, many Oklahoma lawmakers showed up to the Capitol without face masks during lawmakers’ Organizational Day.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate, members voted on rules for the upcoming session.

Democrat Rep. Emily Virgin proposed a mask requirement for lawmakers on the House floor. The measure was quickly shut down.

Governor Stitt has enacted an executive order requiring all state employees and visitors in state buildings to wear masks. Why do some of my colleagues feel they are exempt from the Governor’s order? https://t.co/na8dROmDvh — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) January 5, 2021

“Governor Stitt has enacted an executive order requiring all state employees and visitors in state buildings to wear masks. Why do some of my colleagues feel they are exempt from the Governor’s order?” Virgin tweeted.