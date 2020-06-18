Oklahoma lawyers announce coalition to provide free legal work for protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Twelve criminal defense attorneys have signed on to work pro bono for Oklahomans charged with a crime during recent protests.

“That’s why we’re organizing a great coalition. They are going to provide legal representation to individuals who have been arrested on nonviolent offenses,” House District 97 Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe said.

The lawyers are already representing around two dozen Oklahomans who were arrested during the recent protests.

“We are appreciative and grateful for these attorneys who are stepping up to represent those that I feel have been, I feel, erroneously charged and have had charges escalated,” Reverend T. Sheri Dickerson, director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said.

Some of the lawyers say they are even willing to take on clients who may have vandalized property.

“If they are true sympathizers to the cause and supporters of the cause, we’re going to support them. We can’t tell them how to feel. We can’t tell you how to feel. We’re just here to show you support,” Attorney Miguel Garcia said.

The lawyers say they will take on clients on a case-by-case basis and they hope more will join them.

“We’re open for help and this is a call for every attorney in the state. If they want to come and join our coalition,” Garcia said.

“We must listen to the voices of the black community and we must take divisive action. We must elevate our black brothers and sisters to equal footing and remove all systemic barriers to that goal,” Jaye Mendros, criminal defense attorney, said.

For representation, call the Eddy Law Firm PC and ask for Jess Eddy at (405) 232-3800 or email at jess@lawokc.com.