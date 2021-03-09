Oklahoma leaders address need for nursing home visitation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders and lawmakers are moving forward with efforts to address the need for open visitation in nursing homes.

The state released new guidelines for visitation in the homes across the board, and a hotly-debated bill going through the legislature would change state law going forward.

The efforts are good news for people like Doris Al-Haraki, who has hardly been able to visit her 83-year-old mother in her nursing home over the past year, not even after they were both vaccinated.

“I begged them to let me in before she went to the hospital; I said, ‘Please let me in,’” Al-Haraki said.

Doris Al-Haraki, her 83-year-old mother and family members.

But they didn’t, and because she couldn’t give her mother the specific care she needed, her mother had to be hospitalized.

“We know isolation has taken a toll on our nursing home residents,” said State Health Commissioner Col. Lance Frye Tuesday afternoon.

He and other state leaders announced updated guidelines so that people can begin to reunite with family members who need them.

“We are asking that visitors of all long-term care facilities complete state provided essential caregiver training and that a resident sign a waiver allowing visitation,” said Deputy Commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick.

If both people were vaccinated, a mask is required and proof of vaccination can be provided for unsupervised contact.

If either person is not vaccinated, a mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours may be required for access and entry into the facility. Unsupervised contact may occur then.

Doris Al-Haraki’s mother.

If neither person is vaccinated, a mask is required and proof of a negative test may be required for both to have supervised non-contact visits.

A new bill was also introduced in the legislature that would guarantee visitation with loved ones in nursing homes.

“This is the first time in modern [time] that we have locked up the healthy and its just not right,” said Rep. Marilyn Stark of Bethany.

But those who oppose the bill and health officials said that while they support efforts to end isolation, like the state’s new guidelines, a blanket law like this one could be dangerous, especially if visitors or their loved ones skip wearing required masks or PPE.

“If those things are being followed 100 percent, I think we would probably be OK,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke, “but I just don’t think and we’ve seen many instances that those things are not being followed specifically, and I think that’s going to put our nursing home residents in jeopardy.”