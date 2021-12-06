Oklahoma leaders encourage vaccination as Omicron found in 17 states

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, they are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated against the virus.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 674,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,027 deaths as of Monday. That is an increase of 28 new deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says the Omicron variant has been identified in at least 17 states.

So far, there has not been a reported case in Oklahoma. However, state leaders say they will continue to monitor the situation in the Sooner State.

“We urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and for those who are fully vaccinated and eligible, get a booster dose for additional protection as we continue to learn more about the transmissibility of this new variant. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” Reed said in a statement.

The OSDH Public Health Lab is currently sequencing all positive COVID-19 test samples, and will announce if the variant is identified.

If you feel sick with symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested to slow the spread of the virus.