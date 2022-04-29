OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A memorial service for a legendary Native American who made significant contributions to Oklahoma will be livestreamed on Saturday.

Enoch Kelly Haney’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Haney, a former Seminole Nation chief and a renowned artist who created the bronze Guardian that stands atop the Oklahoma State Capitol, died last week at age 81.

Family, friends, Tribal leaders and Oklahoma dignitaries will attend the memorial service, which will be livestreamed for the public. Go to www.sno-nsn.gov for further information on the livestream.

Enoch Kelly Haney during his run for governor. Photo from KFOR.

Haney born on Nov. 12, 1940, the son of a full-blood Seminole and Creek Indian, and was raised in Seminole.

He had a lengthy career in public service that included serving as Principal Chief of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, as well as stints in both the State Senate and State House of Representatives. He also ran for Oklahoma Governor.

Haney also distinguished himself as a professional artist, earning the title of ‘Master Artist of the Five Civilized Tribes’, according to his profile on the Oklahoma Senate website.

“Haney’s interest in Indian people is evident in his art, as he puts a great amount of energy into the research and documentation of Native American culture and traditions. His work is exacting in its detail and representation of native peoples,” his Arts Council profile states.

Haney’s art is celebrated across the nation, but his most iconic creation, The Guardian, is a towering testament to Native American heritage, perseverance and pride in Oklahoma.

The Guardian. Photo from KFOR.

Made from 4,000 pounds of bronze, the 17-foot-tall Guardian has stood with solemn strength atop the Oklahoma State Capitol dome since June 7, 2002.

The Guardian signifies Native Americans who were displaced by the government during the 1800s and the sons and daughters who endured the devastating Dust Bowl.

“The towering statue exemplifies the valor of Oklahomans and their ability to overcome the most horrific catastrophes such as the bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City,” Haney’s Arts Council profile states. “The Guardian is a reminder that just below him within the halls of our grand Capitol, the true guardians of Oklahoma, our elected officials and others, are working every day to improve this already magnificent state.”

Haney was also a former Oklahoma National Guard member, businessman, producer and host of a weekly television program, consultant and narrator for the Discovery Channel series, “How the West was Lost,” and an Adjunct Faculty member at Oklahoma City University.