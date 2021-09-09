Oklahoma legislator being treated for COVID-19 in Texas hospital, source says

SHERMAN, Texas (KFOR) – A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives is being treated for COVID-19 at a Denison, Texas, hospital, according to a source.

Rep. Tommy Hardin. Photo from Hardin’s State Representative page.

The source, a member of the Oklahoma Legislature who asked to not be identified, told KFOR that Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, is in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

An employee of Texoma Medical Center in Denison confirmed to KFOR that a patient named Tommy Hardin is in the hospital and that he is in the Med Surge Unit.

The legislator who spoke with KFOR said members of the Oklahoma Legislature gathered on Wednesday evening to pray for Hardin’s health.

John Estus, Senior Advisor/Policy and Communications for the Office of the Speaker – Oklahoma House of Representatives, released the following statement to KFOR when asked about Hardin’s condition:

“The House has not been authorized to discuss anyone’s personal health information at this time.”

Hardin was elected to the House in 2011.