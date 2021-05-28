Oklahoma libraries host Summer Reading Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now that summer break has started for children across the state, the Metropolitan Library System is working to make sure they read outside of the classroom.

The library system’s Summer Reading Program runs from June 1 to July 31, but sign ups are available now.

“This summer, our reading program can be done completely from home,” Chris Kennedy, MLS’s Deputy Director of Public Services said. “While we welcome people to come into the library, we wanted to make the program accessible to everyone.”

Participants can earn points by reading or doing fun activities.

“Activities like drawing Fan Art for a book you enjoy, going on a nature walk and talking about things you see, or even journaling in a notebook for 30 minutes equal 5 points each,” Kristin Williamson, MLS’s Children’s Services Manager said. “Once you have earned 600 points, you can win two free books or a book bag.”

After earning 600 points, participants can enter for Apple Air Pods or an Apple iPad. Early childhood participants can win a play set and other toys.

“Summer is a time when we have a lot more free time to read what we want or share books we enjoy with friends,” said Williamson. “One of my favorite memories of Summer Reading when I was little was going on road trips with my family and listening to great audiobooks. I looked forward to road trips every summer!”

To sign up for the Summer Reading program, visit metrolibrary.org/summerreading.