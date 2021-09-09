Oklahoma libraries hosting citizenship classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Becoming a U.S. citizen can be extremely difficult, but a group of local libraries are here to help.

As of 2015, Oklahoma is home to 235,350 immigrants.

As the numbers rise, the need for English language instruction, and citizenship and immigration services continues to increase.

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries launched local programs to provide direction, technology assistance, and free classes to those wanting to become citizens.

Participants may review citizenship study materials, practice listening and responding to citizenship interview questions, access online practice tests, and receive guidance throughout the application process.

Also, organizers say two local libraries in the metro will be hosting weekly citizenship classes this month to assist with the naturalization process.

Classes at the Edmond Public Library will take place at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday on Zoom and classes at the Southern Oaks Library will be held on Zoom every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

To register, visit the library’s website and go to the event’s calendar. If registration is closed, please call (405) 231-8650.

Jesus Ramirez, Community Relations Officer for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, will also be visiting community libraries across the state to virtually discuss the steps of the naturalization process, how to determine eligibility, how to avoid scams and how to use the USCIS website for civics, education and history.

Friday, September 10 at 1 p.m. —Guymon Public Library and Arts Center

—Guymon Public Library and Arts Center Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. —Ardmore Public Library

—Ardmore Public Library Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m .—Altus Primera Iglesia Bautista

.—Altus Primera Iglesia Bautista Wednesday, September 15 at 4:30 p.m. —Edmond Library

—Edmond Library Thursday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. —Southern Oaks Library, OKC

—Southern Oaks Library, OKC Friday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m.—Lawton Public Library.

To sign up for these sessions, email rebecca.barker@libraries.ok.gov.