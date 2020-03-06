Oklahoma libraries to promote, facilitate online Census

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma libraries are ready to help community members complete their 2020 Census online.

Americans can, for the first time, participate in the Census by completing a Census form online, and libraries want to help facilitate that process.

“As a provider of broadband internet access for many Oklahomans, public libraries will be promoting their internet access and information services to help the public participate in the count,” an Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL) news release states.

The ODL will help libraries across the state by assisting with a Census informational website and providing promotional materials.

The agency also awarded 16 grants to libraries to enhance programming and outreach in 30 communities.

Libraries received the grant by developing programs and activities to reach hard-to-count groups in their service areas. A U.S. Census Bureau web application helps communities identify hard-to-count Census tracks in their area, according to the news release.

“Groups are considered hard-to-count if they’re hard to contact, hard to locate, hard to persuade, or hard to interview,” according to Susan Woitte Government Information Librarian at ODL. “Plus, certain groups have historically been undercounted, including young children, and persons who live in lower-income areas or are members of a minority group.”

Grants were awarded to public libraries in Ada, Ardmore, Atoka, Blackwell, Davis, Healdton, Holdenville, Madill, Marietta, Mounds, Stillwater, Sulphur, Tishomingo, Wilson, and Woodward.

Southeastern Public Library System received a grant that will fund Census activities at all of the system’s branch libraries in Arkoma, Broken Bow, Coalgate, Hartshorne, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, McAlester, Poteau, Spiro, Stigler, Talihina, Valiant, Wilburton and Wister.

“The federal government uses Census numbers to formulate funding for programs ranging from health initiatives to transportation projects to school lunch programs,” the news release states. “It’s estimated the state could lose more than $16,000 in federal funding over the ten year period for every person not counted. The count also determines how political districts are drawn at the local, state and national levels.”

Oklahoma had a 68 percent response rate to the 2010 Census, the seventh-worst in the nation, according to the state’s commerce department.