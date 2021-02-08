Oklahoma library helping seniors sign up for COVID-19 appointments

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state has worked to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 65-years-old and older, they have encountered a major issue.

Many Oklahoma seniors either don’t have access to the internet to sign up for the state’s online portal, or they need a bit of extra assistance.

Now, it seems that help is available to those who need it.

Registration assistance is now being offered at Yukon’s Mabel C. Fry Public Library.

Seniors who need help signing up for the state’s vaccination portal can head to the library for help Monday through Saturday.

All you need to bring with you is a copy of your home address and your e-mail address, or a relative’s e-mail address.

For more information, call the library at (405) 354-8232.