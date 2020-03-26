Oklahoma lieutenant governor self-quarantines after traveling for spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state official is self-quarantining after traveling during spring break.

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell says he traveled to visit a relative in Florida during spring break.

“Like many, I traveled with my family on spring break when the COVID-19 situation escalated. We drove to a relative’s home in Florida on March 14th We returned home as the situation unfolded. Out of an abundance of caution, I’ve been following Health Department recommendations to self-quarantine for 14 days. I have not been in contact with anyone known to have COVID-19, and am not exhibiting any symptoms. As part of the Governors Solution Task Force, I’ve been working remotely and look forward to leading the recovery effort,” Pinnell posted on Twitter.

So far, Florida has over 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 residents have died from the virus.