Oklahoma ‘lifetime aggravated sex offender’ arrested on multiple child pornography charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Today agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Cherokee County man on multiple pornography charges.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip from from an internet service provider to the OSBI.

Joseph Lance Berry provided by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The ICAC Unit investigated and found 37-year-old Joseph Lance Berry to be the individual possessing hundreds of pornographic photographs and videos of children.

OSBI officials say Berry is a lifetime aggravated sex offender from a 2012 conviction of Lewd Acts to a Child Under Sixteen Years of Age and is actively on probation through the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Today, he met ICAC agents at his probation office in Cherokee County at which point he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on charges of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.



If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.