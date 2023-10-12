OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Check your tickets! Although a Californian took home the big Powerball prize, one lucky Oklahoman is taking home a handsome sum themselves.

The Oklahoma Lottery says it is looking for a $1 million prize winner from last night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Oklahoma City.

Officials say $1 million winning tickets were sold in California (2), Florida (2), New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

A player in California won the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.