Oklahoma lottery winner talks life as new millionaire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People across the country are hoping it’s their lucky night as the Powerball swells to more than $670 million, but some Oklahomans are already winning big.

In just the last month, two Oklahomans have become millionaires playing the Powerball.

KFOR caught up with one of them, along with others ready for their chance to win big!

“This kind of money, you can do anything you want,” said Mark Vanderhaar after buying a ticket Monday morning.

With big money on the line, the metro OnCue he visited stayed busy.

Some folks were first time buyers.

“I don’t remember ever buying one,” said Brenda Schroeder after buying a ticket.

Others were sent on a mission to purchase their chance at a new life.

“My wife does more than I do but she said, ‘Maybe you’d be a different type of luck than I do,'” said Vanderhaar.

But some Oklahomans have had pretty good luck, including a man named Charles from Sulphur who claimed his $2 million prize last week.

Charles says he’s never won anything like this before.

“Not like this, no!” he said.

Charles says he doesn’t have big plans for his newfound wealth.

“I’m too old to be doing anything!” said Charles.

His reality remains a dream for many.

“Don’t we all fantasize about that?” said Vanderhaar.

But the Oklahomans we talked to say they’d stay humble even with a bigger bank account.

“We talk about it, as everybody does,” said Schroeder. “We wouldn’t want it to change us.”

“Pay off the kids’ houses,” said Vanderhaar. “All of your grandkids would be fixed forever. It would be fun.”

As for Oklahoma’s new millionaire, he says he plays his odds every week and even after this big win, he’ll keep playing.

“Of course! Why would I stop?” said Charles.

It’s been 40 straight weeks since someone has won the Powerball’s grand prize.

A Norman woman also won a $2 million Powerball prize in September.

A public vote in 2005 led to the formation of The Oklahoma Lottery, creating a new revenue source to support education in Oklahoma.

It has generated more than $1 billion in funds.