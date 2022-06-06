GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man charged with raping and killing a toddler in an Enid motel made a court appearance Monday afternoon. It was the first time KFOR has seen him in person.

Caliyah Guyton, a 2-year-old, was found near the pool at the Grand Prairie Motel with orange shorts wrapped around her neck and injuries consistent with sexual assault back in April.

The man charged with her murder, Michael Geiger was later found covered in blood and hiding on a nearby roof. He’s also facing charges for first-degree burglary and rape, and kidnapping.

“Looking at the accusations, including rape, kidnapping and murder, there’s obviously a real chance the state is going to seek the death penalty in this case,” said Ed Blau, a legal expert.

Court documents show police found a “very bloody scene” in Geiger’s room along with clothing items belonging to the toddler.

On Monday, Geiger was in court for a brief appearance.

“With accusations as serious as the accusations are in this case, there are always several preliminary court appearances before anything of substance happens such as a preliminary hearing,” said Blau. “It’s very difficult to say exactly what the timeframe is going to be.”

Geiger’s attorney denied going on camera for an interview, but tells us the pre-preliminary hearing is set for July 11.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →