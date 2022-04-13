CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Caddo County man is suspected of causing a critical brain injury to his four-month-old baby daughter.

Kyle Bucher, 29, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse by injury, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Bucher is accused of injuring his four-month-old daughter, who is in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Kyle Bucher

A Caddo County dispatcher received a 9-1-1 call after 5 a.m. on Sunday from the 200 block of 3rd Street in Cement, Okla.

The caller said a four-month-old girl in the home was having breathing issues.

An ambulance transported the baby to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The baby was then flown to OU Children’s Hospital.

“Doctors report that the baby had significant brain injuries,” OSBI officials said.

Authorities investigated and interviewed Bucher, the baby’s father.

Bucher was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Caddo County Detention Center.