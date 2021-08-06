Oklahoma man accused of child porn possession

COALGATE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

George Garrison

George Garrison, 44, was arrested last week on suspicion of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to a news release issued by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Friday.

OSBI launched an investigation into Garrison’s activities in October 2020 after an internet service provider flagged an account that uploaded multiple child porn images.

The service provider reported the account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cybertip line, which in turn found that the account had an Oklahoma IP address and forwarded the investigation to OSBI.

OSBI agents investigated and learned that multiple email and social media accounts linked to Garrison contained child porn files.

“NCMEC continues to forward cyber tips related to Garrison’s online activities to the OSBI and additional charges may follow,” the news release states.

The Coal County Sheriff’s Office and the Coalgate Police Department assisted with the investigation.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.