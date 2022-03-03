JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of possessing child pornography.

Michael Wade Wigington, 44, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $220,000, according to OSBI officials.

Michael Wade Wigington. Photo from OSBI.

An investigation was launched after an online storage platform notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user had over 40 files of suspected child pornography.

NCMEC agents learned that the suspect who had the child porn files lived in the 200 block of South Parrish in Hastings, Okla., according to OSBI.

The gathered information was forwarded to OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

ICAC executed search and arrest warrants at the Parrish address, arresting Wigington in the process.

“In addition to the original files that were reported to NCMEC, a total of 146 videos and photos containing child pornography were uploaded to the online storage platform,” OSBI officials said.

Multiple cyber tips had previously been sent to NCMEC regarding Wiginton, who was also wanted on multiple warrants from seven Oklahoma counties.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com,” OSBI officials said.