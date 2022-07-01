ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Atoka, Okla., man is behind bars, accused of child sexual abuse and child pornography.

Darrin John Brown

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 29-year-old Darrin John Brown on suspicion of child sex abuse, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act, according to OSBI officials.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent OSBI agents a cyber tip on Oct. 15, 2021, regarding someone uploading child pornography on a social media platform.

“During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect associated with the social media accounts,” OSBI officials said.

Agents arrested Brown at his Atoka residence on Friday.

Brown is being held in the Atoka County Detention Center.

The Atoka Police Department and the District 19 District Attorney’s Office assisted in arresting Brown.