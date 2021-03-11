Oklahoma man accused of distributing, soliciting child porn & lewd behavior toward a child

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Broken Arrow man is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly distributing and soliciting child pornography and lewd proposals or acts to a child.

Christopher Edward Kuhn, 51, was booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center on suspicion of pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under the age of 16 and solicitation for child pornography, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a Yahoo cyber tip to OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC).

“Yahoo reported to NCMEC that a user with an Oklahoma IP address emailed numerous videos that depicted child sexual abuse. After a forensic evaluation of evidence, additional sexually graphic videos of children were located in Kuhn’s email account,” the news release states.

The Broken Arrow Tactical Team, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI ICAC agents executed a search warrant at Kuhn’s home and took the suspect into custody.

Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.