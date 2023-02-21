TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple people “for no apparent reason,” officials with the Tulsa Police Department say.

Tulsa police arrested Giovanni Lopez following a string of alleged assaults, a hit-and-run, and robbery.

Investigators say a 16-year-old was driving southbound on 169 when a white Ford F150 rear-ended him. The victim said he kept driving because he thought the other driver didn’t know an accident had occurred.

When the teenager exited the highway at 31st St., he realized the truck was following him. When he reached a stop light, he says the pickup truck rear-ended him again.

The victim told police that Lopez was shouting at him to get out of the vehicle to fight.

At one point, he says Lopez opened his door, pulled him out of his vehicle, punched him in the face and stole his cell phone.

Minutes later, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a disturbance in the 1600 block of S. Memorial.

Dispatchers learned that a man was “assaulting people for no apparent reason.”

Officials allege Lopez punched two people in the face but left when a store owner confronted him with a gun.

When police caught up with Lopez, he reportedly blamed alcohol for his actions. Officers say they found the teenager’s cell phone and multiple open containers of beer in the truck.

Lopez was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery by force, hit-and0run after a felony conviction, assault and battery, driving with no driver’s license, no insurance, and transporting an open container.