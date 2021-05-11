Oklahoma man accused of molesting children in Guthrie; detectives investigating whether other kids abused

Michael John
Malatesta

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police arrested a man accused of molesting two children, and are investigating whether he sexually abused other children as well.

Michael John Malatesta, 56, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16 and two counts of indecent proposal to a child under 16, according to a Guthrie Police Department news release.

Michael John Malatesta

Malatesta is suspected of molesting two juveniles, according to the news release.

“Investigators believe additional juvenile victims may exist but have not yet been identified,” the news release states.

Anyone who has information about Malatesta committing crimes against children is asked to call the Police Department at (405) 282-3535.

