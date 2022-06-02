TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested in Tulsa County for allegedly murdering his wife.

Michael Jimenez

Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, of Glenpool was booked into the Tulsa County Detention Center Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon regarding an injured woman in the 4200 block of East 56th Street North. The caller said a woman suffered a diving injury at Bird Creek and was unconscious.

Deputies found Michael and Erica Jimenez, 40, on the bank of the creek. Erica Jiminez had “obvious signs” of physical trauma.

Erica Jimenez was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday stated Erica Jimenez jumped into Bird Creek, located just outside Tulsa, and hit her head on an “underwater obstruction,” at approximately 2:08 p.m. Monday.

Authorities continued investigating her death and learned that it was not an accident.

“Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed evidence that indicated Erica Jimenez had been severely beaten at another location prior to being taken to Bird Creek,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies arrested Michael Jimenez for his wife’s death.

He remains in the Tulsa County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million.