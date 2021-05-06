Oklahoma man accused of sexual abuse of a child and multiple child porn charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested an Afton, Okla., man for allegedly sexually abusing a child after allegedly find him in possession of over 100 images and two videos of child pornography.

Glenn Nickols

Glenn David Nickols, 38, is accused of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, production of child pornography, aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to an OSBI news release.

An internet service provider flagged an account that was disseminating what appeared to be child porn on March 24.

The service provider then reported the account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip line. NCMEC forwarded the investigation to OSBI because the account’s IP address was located in Oklahoma, according to the news release.

“A search warrant for the email account used by Nickols revealed more than 100 images and two videos containing child pornography,” the news release states. “ICAC agents observed the images of a pre-pubescent female child in a series of sexually explicit photos and found them to be consistent with child exploitation material.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Nickols. He was booked into the Delaware County Detention Center upon arrest.

OSBI agents continued the investigation and located the pre-pubescent female who appeared in the pornographic images.

Nickols now faces additional charges for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of child pornography.

He is being held in the Detention Center without bond until he is taken before court, according to the news release.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tulsa assisted with the investigation.

Please contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you know of a child that had inappropriate contact with Nickols.



Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited.