PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is behind bars, accused of trying to lure kids into his “mobile petting zoo.”

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Micah Perkins drove around the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway Ave., in Ada, this past weekend, with “mobile petting zoo” written in chalk on his car window.

Micah Perkins

Perkins had two dogs, a cat, chicken and a snake in the vehicle, according to deputies.

Several children, including a 14 year old, told deputies Perkins tried to lure them.

Investigators credit the 14 year old for making as much noise as she could.

“She was screaming, hollering for her parents, telling him ‘no, get away, she didn’t want to,’ and other parents that were in close proximity heard her screaming and yelling at this guy,” said Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott.

The vehicle Micah Perkins drove around in to allegedly lure children.

Several parents confronted Perkins, and he allegedly tried to stab one of them.

Perkins was taken to the Pontotoc County Detention Center. Bond has not been set for him.