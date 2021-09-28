Oklahoma man apologizes to judge following outburst

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/Guthrie News Page) – An Oklahoma inmate has apologized to a judge following a recent outburst.

Last week, 22-year-old David Stewart was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery on a Guthrie police officer.

During his arraignment on the charge, Stewart reportedly became uncooperative and began cursing at the judge.

Following the outburst, the Logan County judge ordered Stewart to be held without bond until his next hearing six days later.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Stewart appeared in person and even wrote the judge an apology letter.

The newspaper says the judge read it to herself before accepting his apology.

Stewart was given a $75,000 bond on the assault charge.