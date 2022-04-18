VINITA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Craig County.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers in Craig County received a 911 call about a large chunk of concrete on the railroad tracks on 4400 Road.

When law enforcement responded, they found tracks leading from the railroad tracks to a home in the 2700 block of S. 4400 Road.

After following the tracks, they found a tractor and a man.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Guy Walker was going in and out of his house. When officers approached him, they say he pulled out a bow and arrow.

Authorities asked Walker to put down the weapon, but he refused. Officials say he waved the bow and arrow around in a threatening manner.

At that point, a Craig County deputy and an officer fired at Walker. He was hit and killed.

Agents say they are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting and will hand their findings over to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney will then decide whether or not to file charges.