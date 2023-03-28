OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is back in jail after authorities say he has been arrested five times in one month.

According to police, 35-year-old Dominic Jones has been arrested five times and released four times. His arrests range from public drunk, assault and battery on medical personnel, trespassing, domestic assault and battery and burglary.

Image Courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center, Dominic Jones

Police confirm that in the assault and battery on medical personnel case, Jones stopped an ambulance while it was transporting a patient and attacked the staff.