OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police recently arrested a second person in connection with a November homicide.

James Selman was arrested on Feb. 10 on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He’s the second arrest in the investigation. Danielle Velez was the first suspect arrested, according to Oklahoma County District Court documents.

James Selman

Police were called to the intersection of SW 44th and Richmond Road at 2:52 a.m. on Nov. 27 concerning a body lying on the side of the road.

Officers located the body, later identified as that of Konner Huckeby.

An autopsy found that Huckeby died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives obtained Huckeby’s TextNow number and Facebook page address. They subpoenaed records to find out who Huckeby was in communication with around the time of the homicide.

Text messages were sent between Huckeby and Velez around the time the alleged murder occurred.

Detectives found probable cause to arrest Velez on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Danielle Velez

Selman was identified based off a wireless device he was in possession of on the night of the homicide.

“The device tracked Selman to the hotel Huckeby was taken from and to the scene where Huckeby was found murdered. Selman was tracked returning to his residence in Noble,” court documents state.

Police seized Selman’s black 2001 Chevy pickup. Firearms and blood traces were located in the vehicle, court documents state.

Selman drove the pickup on the night of the homicide, according to court documents.