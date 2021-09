CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting his grandmother.

Investigators allege that 40-year-old Lee Westin Hankins kidnapped and then assaulted his grandmother, who was seriously injured.

Hankins was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, sexual battery, kidnapping, and threatening to perform an act of violence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is now back home.