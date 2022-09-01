TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.

On Aug. 26, investigators say 33-year-old Cory Bain-Holloway allegedly held a woman against her will at his home in the 17900 block of S. 129th East Ave. in Tulsa County.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, the woman was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

When Tulsa County deputies arrived at the scene, they say they noticed injuries across her body.

The victim told investigators that Bain-Holloway beat her with belts, cords, speaker wires, and hit her.

Bain-Holloway was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.