TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Tulsa man has been taken into custody after he allegedly killed his girlfriend and stabbed himself.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a disturbance at an RV park, located in the 800 block of N. Mingo.

Investigators say coworkers went to check on an employee who didn’t show up for work. When they arrived at the RV park, they found the body of 45-year-old Melissa Hunter.

Detectives learned that Hunter and 38-year-old Ryan Gordon had been in a romantic relationship for several years.

Authorities in Wagoner County were able to find Gordon. As they approached him, police say Gordon stabbed himself in the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Gordon was then arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.