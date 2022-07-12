TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught taking pictures of women in store dressing rooms.

In May, Tulsa police officers were called to the Target at 101st and Memorial following a report of a Peeping Tom.

The victim told officers that someone put a cell phone under the fitting room door as she was trying on clothes. The victim was able to confront the suspect, who quickly went into the fitting room next to her.

The victim said she stopped the man from shutting the door, and told him to give her his phone. When he refused, she began yelling for help.

Another witness came forward and said they saw the suspect ‘frantically’ deleting photos from his phone.

Although the suspect fled the store, police were able to quickly identify Daniel Toy.

Detectives served a search warrant at Toy’s home and completed a forensic examination of his electronic devices.

“Detectives located videos that show Daniel Toy installing a hidden camera in his guest bathroom. Detectives recovered numerous videos of women using that guest bathroom in Toy’s residence from that hidden camera. Detectives also located images of more than 40 different women in various stages of undress at retail locations throughout Tulsa,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

Also, investigators say they found evidence that showed Toy was following and photographing random women in public as they shopped.

Toy was arrested on five felony counts of Peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment.