Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly punching 4-year-old in the face multiple times

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is locked up after investigators say he was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the face several times.

Police say a man and a woman took the child to a Neighborhood Walmart off 23rd and Penn.

The woman went in while the other two waited in the car, and that’s when he allegedly lashed out.

According to the police report, a witness told authorities he punched the child at least three times.

That witness then called 911 and even went as far as to track the car after it left the store.

“The car was actually driving away, the reporting person was following the vehicle giving officers directions as to where the vehicle was going,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say 56-year-old Scott Thomas has since been arrested and faces child abuse charges.

Scott Thomas

“Obviously that’s behavior that’s very dangerous to the child and will not be tolerated,” Knight said.

The witness tracked Scott’s white Honda to the intersection of NW 27th and Grand. That’s where police found the car.

Police say he has since been booked in the Oklahoma County Jail without issue.